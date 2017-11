Nov 15 (Reuters) - Fat Brands Inc:

* FAT BRANDS TO ACQUIRE HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS

* DEAL FOR ‍$12.5 MILLION​

* ‍TARGETING ANNUALIZED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER COMMON SHARE IN 2018​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND THIRD PARTY FINANCING​

* ‍PRO FORMA FOR INTEGRATION SYNERGIES, ANNUALIZED ADJUSTED CASH EPS TO EXCEED $1.10​