November 10, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics announces initial clinical data from ongoing first-in-human voyage study of FATE-NK100

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Fate Therapeutics announces initial clinical data from ongoing first-in-human voyage study of Fate-NK100 for relapsed / refractory acute myelogenous leukemia at SITC 2017 annual meeting

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - ‍ Anti-leukemia activity was observed with FATE-NK100 in each of treated dose cohorts of voyage study​

* Fate Therapeutics - ‍ “Disappearance of all cells with morphologic characteristics of leukemia validates in vivo anti-leukemia activity of FATE-NK100”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

