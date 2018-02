Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fauquier Bankshares Inc:

* FAUQUIER BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* FAUQUIER BANKSHARES - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $5.6 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION

* RECORDED INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.7 MILLION IN Q4 RESULTS DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE EFFECT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ON 2017 RESULTS TO BE RECOVERED OVER FUTURE PERIODS