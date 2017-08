July 3 (Reuters) - FAURECIA:

* FAURECIA SIGNS A JOINT VENTURE WITH WULING INDUSTRY FOR AUTOMOTIVE SEATING

* NEW JOINT-VENTURE WITH LIUZHOU WULING INDUSTRY CO.LTD, NAMED FAURECIA LIUZHOU AUTOMOTIVE SEATING CO. LTD.

* JV WILL DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER AUTOMOTIVE SEATING PRODUCTS TO SERVE SGMW AFFILIATED OEM BRANDS AND OTHER CUSTOMERS.

* JV ANNUAL SALES WILL REACH 1.8 BILLION RBM BY 2022 SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2syRoro FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)