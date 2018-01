Jan 7 (Reuters) - FAW Car Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 10 PERCENT STAKE IN MOBIKE‘S GUIZHOU AFFILIATE

* SAYS TO COOPERATE WITH MOBIKE'S GUIZHOU AFFILIATE ON OTHER AREAS SUCH AS VEHICLE SALES AND PRODUCTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CSdCJO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)