BRIEF-FAWER Automotive Parts to raise stake in JV and to set up new JV in Changchun

Jan 25(Reuters) - FAWER Automotive Parts Ltd Co

* Says co signs agreement to acquire 5 percent stake in Changchun-based automotive thermal system JV, at the price of 16 million yuan

* Says co will hold 55 percent stake in the JV, up from 50 percent

* Says co signs contract to set up a JV Fawer Hanon Automotive Components(Changchun)Co.,Ltd. with partner, with registered capital of 150 million yuan

* Says co will hold 45 percent stake in the new JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uQwcQY

