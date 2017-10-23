FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FB Financial Corp reports Q3 core EPS $0.60 excluding items
#Financials
October 23, 2017 / 8:38 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-FB Financial Corp reports Q3 core EPS $0.60 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Fb Financial Corp

* FB Financial Corporation reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $81.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FB Financial Corp says ‍net interest income was $43.6 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $30.4 million for Q2 of 2017 and $27.6 million for Q3 of 2016​

* FB Financial - believe consolidated ,banking segment efficiency will continue to improve as realize full benefit of Clayton Banks synergies by early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

