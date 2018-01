Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fb Financial Corp:

* FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EXPECTED EFFECT OF REDUCTION IN FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE AND FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE DATES

* FB FINANCIAL - REDUCTION IN NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY EXPECTED TO BENEFIT Q4 NET INCOME BY $5.0 - $7.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: