BRIEF-FBD combined operating ratio improves, resumes dividend payments

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fbd Holdings Plc:

* FBD - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 50 MILLION EUR VERSUS 11 MILLION YEAR AGO, PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 24 EURO CENTS PER SHARE

* FBD - GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM UP 3 PERCENT TO 372 MILLION EUR, FULL YEAR COMBINED OPERATING RATIO OF 86 PERCENT

* FBD - GROSS CLAIMS FROM STORM OPHELIA OF 10-11 MILLION EUR MANAGED TO A NET COST OF 5.4 MILLION AFTER REINSURANCE

* FBD - CLAIMS ENVIRONMENT HAS MODERATED BUT INFLATION STILL EVIDENT, EXPECT 2018 COR IN LOW 90S, ABSENT EXCEPTIONAL WEATHER

* FBD - ANNUALISED TOTAL INVESTMENT RETURN OF 1.2 PERCENT VERSUS 1.9 PERCENT IN 2016, FY RETURN ON EQUITY 17 PERCENT

* FBD - SOLVENCY CAPITAL RATIO OF 164 PERCENT, INCREASE DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERWRITING PROFITABILITY, OLDER CLAIMS RESERVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)