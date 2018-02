Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fc Global Realty Inc:

* FC GLOBAL REALTY-‍ON FEB 14, CO, ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE, SALE OF REAL PROPERTY WITH DG UNION, LLC, DG MOSELLE, LLC, DG ELLISVILLE, LLC​

* FC GLOBAL REALTY INC - ‍UNDER AGREEMENT, RETPROP I WILL ACQUIRE THREE PROPERTIES LOCATED IN STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, ONE FROM EACH SELLER, FOR $3.5 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2EGDgCg) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)