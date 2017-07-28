BRIEF-FCA US LLC announces certification of 2017 model-year diesel vehicles

July 28 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC:

* Has received a certificate of conformity from Environmental Protection Agency​

* Also received a conditional executive order from Air Resources Board​ of California

* Believes modified software can address concerns on emissions performance of 2014-2016 model-year Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel vehicles

* Order from ARB permits production, sale of FCA US 2017 model-year light-duty Ram 1500,Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with 3-L diesel engines​

* To seek permission to use version of modified software to update systems in 2014-2016 model-year Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel vehicles