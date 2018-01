BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings - Reduction In Federal Corporate Tax Rate Will Negatively Impact Co's Q4 2017 Results

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fcb Financial Holdings Inc:

* FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - REDUCTION IN FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT CO‘S Q4 2017 RESULTS - SEC FILING‍​

* FCB FINANCIAL - ESTIMATING IMPACT OF ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE REGARDING REDUCTION IN CORPORATE TAX RATE, OF ABOUT $14.3 MILLION WILL REDUCE Q4 RESULTS‍​

* FCB FINANCIAL - PURSUANT TO CO'S ANALYSIS, Q4 EARNINGS IMPACT WILL BE ABOUT $0.31 PER SHARE REGARDING REDUCTION IN FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE‍​