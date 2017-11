Nov 21 (Reuters) - FCMB GROUP PLC:

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED RELEVANT REGULATORY APPROVALS AND CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL 60% STAKE IN OF LEGACY PENSION MANAGERS LTD

* FCMB'S INTEREST IN LEGACY IS NOW 88.2%, THUS MAKING LEGACY A SUBSIDIARY OF FCMB Source: bit.ly/2zWbcHt Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)