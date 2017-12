Dec 20 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* FDA ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR SEYSARA™ (SARECYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE ACNE

* PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ALLERGAN EXPECTS PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: