BRIEF-FDA Accepts New Drug Applications For Merck's Doravirine

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR MERCK’S DORAVIRINE, THE COMPANY’S INVESTIGATIONAL NON-NUCLEOSIDE REVERSE TRANSCRIPTASE INHIBITOR (NNRTI), FOR TREATMENT OF HIV-1 INFECTION

* MERCK & CO INC - FDA HAS SET A TARGET ACTION DATE OF OCT. 23, 2018, FOR BOTH APPLICATIONS UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT

