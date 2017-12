Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA ANNOUNCES APPROVAL, CMS PROPOSES COVERAGE OF FIRST BREAKTHROUGH-DESIGNATED TEST TO DETECT EXTENSIVE NUMBER OF CANCER BIOMARKERS

* FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL FOR THE F1CDX TEST TO FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED FOUNDATIONONE CDX IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTIC TEST Further company coverage: [U.S. FDA]