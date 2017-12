Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES ADMELOG, A SHORT-ACTING “FOLLOW-ON” INSULIN PRODUCT TO TREAT DIABETES

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF ADMELOG WAS GRANTED TO SANOFI-AVENTIS U.S.