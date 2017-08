July 26 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd

* FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa® (perampanel) for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures

* Eisai - Fycompa approved for adjunctive use for pos and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older