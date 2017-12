Dec 20 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* FDA APPROVES GENENTECH’S PERJETA (PERTUZUMAB) FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF SPECIFIC TYPE OF EARLY BREAST CANCER

* GENENTECH- ‍FDA CONVERTED PREVIOUSLY GRANTED ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF PERJETA-BASED REGIMEN TO FULL APPROVAL FOR NEOADJUVANT TREATMENT OF HER2-POSITIVE​