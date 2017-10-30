FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA approves roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-FDA approves roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Briacell Therapeutics Corp

* FDA approves the roll-over combination study with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapies to allow continued access to BriaVax in patients with advanced breast cancer

* Briacell Therapeutics - ‍FDA approved roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab or ipilimumab

* Briacell- ‍FDA approved roll-over combination study for patients previously treated with BriaVax from Phase I/IIa clinical trial in advanced breast cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

