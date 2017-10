BRIEF-FDA Commissioner Gottlieb‍​ says FDA is posting new report that provides list of drugs that entities registered as outsourcing facilities have produced

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* Statement from U.S. FDA Commissioner Gottlieb on new efforts to encourage compounding of better quality drugs under drug quality and security act

* FDA Commissioner Gottlieb‍​ - FDA is posting new report that provides list of the drugs that entities registered as outsourcing facilities have produced

* FDA’s Gottlieb‍​ - Also sharing guide, “outsourcing facility information,” a compilation of regulatory information applicable to the outsourcing facilities

* FDA’s Gottlieb‍​ - “Outsourcing facility information” guide will assist compounders in deciding whether to register with FDA as outsourcing facilities

* FDA’s Gottlieb says “We’ll be taking additional steps in the coming months to help more compounders register as outsourcing facilities” Source text for Eikon: