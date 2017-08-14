FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-FDA confirms use of mFARS as main goal in MOXIe trial can support omaveloxolone approval in Friedreich’s Ataxia
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-FDA confirms use of mFARS as main goal in MOXIe trial can support omaveloxolone approval in Friedreich’s Ataxia

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA confirms that use of mFARS as primary endpoint in part 2 of the MOXIe trial can support approval of omaveloxolone in Friedreich’s Ataxia

* Says ‍primary endpoint of trial will be change from baseline in mFARS of omaveloxolone compared to placebo at 48 weeks​

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍initiated screening patients for part 2 of MOXIe and plans to randomize first patient during second half of 2017​

* Reata Pharmaceuticals - ‍FDA indicated that it may consider either accelerated or full approval based on overall results of trial and strength of data​

* Reata pharma- FDA recommended co extend treatment duration for part 2 of study, add a straightforward patient-reported or performance-based outcome endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.