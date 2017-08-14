FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA confirms use of mFARS as main goal in MOXIe trial can support omaveloxolone approval in Friedreich’s Ataxia
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-FDA confirms use of mFARS as main goal in MOXIe trial can support omaveloxolone approval in Friedreich’s Ataxia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA confirms that use of mFARS as primary endpoint in part 2 of the MOXIe trial can support approval of omaveloxolone in Friedreich’s Ataxia

* Says ‍primary endpoint of trial will be change from baseline in mFARS of omaveloxolone compared to placebo at 48 weeks​

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍initiated screening patients for part 2 of MOXIe and plans to randomize first patient during second half of 2017​

* Reata Pharmaceuticals - ‍FDA indicated that it may consider either accelerated or full approval based on overall results of trial and strength of data​

* Reata pharma- FDA recommended co extend treatment duration for part 2 of study, add a straightforward patient-reported or performance-based outcome endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

