FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-FDA gives "orphan drug" status to Idera's skin cancer drug
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 22, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-FDA gives "orphan drug" status to Idera's skin cancer drug

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Idera announces FDA orphan drug designation for IMO-2125 for the treatment of melanoma

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to complete enrollment of phase 2 multicenter trial in h2 2017, overall response rate data available in q1 of 2018

* Idera Pharmaceuticals - company recently initiated a trial of imo-2125 monotherapy in refractory solid tumors, including pd-1 refractory melanoma

* Idera Pharmaceuticals - enrolling second arm in phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with pd-1 refractory melanoma to study imo-2125 and pembrolizumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.