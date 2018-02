BRIEF-FDA Granted Alnylam's Request For Priority Review

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) AND PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS FOR PATISIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTIC FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEREDITARY ATTR (HATTR) AMYLOIDOSIS

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA ALSO GRANTED COMPANY‘S REQUEST FOR PRIORITY REVIEW AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF AUGUST 11, 2018

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍AT THIS TIME, FDA IS NOT PLANNING TO HOLD AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS APPLICATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: