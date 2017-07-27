FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-FDA grants priority review for Amgen's supplemental biologics license application for Repatha
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-FDA grants priority review for Amgen's supplemental biologics license application for Repatha

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* FDA grants priority review for Amgen's supplemental biologics license application for Repatha® (evolocumab) to include data on reducing risk of cardiovascular events

* Amgen Inc - ‍FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date of Dec. 2, 2017. for Repatha​

* Amgen Inc - Second application seeking to expand lipid-lowering indication to include additional patient populations studied was also accepted by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

