Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc-

* Gilead announces U.S. fda priority review designation for fixed-dose combination of bictegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide for treatment of HIV

* Gilead Sciences Inc - ‍FDA has set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) of February 12, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: