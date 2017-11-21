FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FDA issues final guidance on generic versions of abuse-deterrent formulation opioids‍​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
U.S. Congress members decry 'ethnic cleansing' in Myanmar
Myanmar
U.S. Congress members decry 'ethnic cleansing' in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 21, 2017 / 3:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-FDA issues final guidance on generic versions of abuse-deterrent formulation opioids‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* Says issued final guidance to assist the industry in their development of generic versions of approved abuse-deterrent formulation opioids‍​

* Guidance has new recommendations about studies cos should conduct to show the generic drug is no less abuse-deterrent than its brand-name counterpart‍​

* Also developing testing methodologies for evaluating complex features like abuse deterrence for both brand name and generic opioid drug products

* Taking “adaptive” approach to ADF opioids evaluation, labeling, including developing new tools for expediting generic development of complex products

* New guidance will now assist generic drug developers who meet with FDA to discuss scientific, regulatory issues before submitting their applications Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.