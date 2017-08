June 22 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing

* Seattle Genetics Inc - FDA notified co that no clinical trials may resume under IND until FDA lifts clinical hold for vadastuximab talirine Source text: (bit.ly/2rUwjaA) Further company coverage: