Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS PERMITS MARKETING OF THE DERMAPACE SYSTEM, A SHOCK WAVE DEVICE INTENDED TO TREAT DIABETIC FOOT ULCERS

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DERMAPACE SYSTEM TO SANUWAVE INC Source text for Eikon: