BRIEF-FDA Provides Drug Manufacturers With Recommendations Regarding Gluten In Certain Drug Products

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS IS PROVIDING DRUG MANUFACTURERS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING GLUTEN IN CERTAIN DRUG PRODUCTS

* FDA SAYS ISSUED DRAFT GUIDANCE “GLUTEN IN DRUG PRODUCTS AND ASSOCIATED LABELING RECOMMENDATIONS”

* FDA SAYS DRAFT GUIDANCE PROVIDES DRUG MANUFACTURERS WITH FDA’S RECOMMENDATIONS ON HOW CERTAIN ORAL DRUG PRODUCTS SHOULD BE LABELED REGARDING GLUTEN

* FDA - PROVIDING DRUG MANUFACTURERS WITH RECOMMENDED LABELING STATEMENT TO SHOW THEIR PRODUCTS HAVE NO INGREDIENTS DERIVED FROM GLUTEN-CONTAINING GRAINS

* FDA SAYS DRAFT GUIDANCE ALSO INFORMS DRUG MANUFACTURERS ABOUT THE SUPPORTING PRODUCT INFORMATION THAT FDA WOULD EXPECT THEM TO INCLUDE IN SUBMISSIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2AO9ztX)