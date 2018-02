BRIEF-FDA rejects filing for Celgene MS drug

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE ON OZANIMOD FOR THE TREATMENT OF RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* CELGENE CORP - ‍FDA DETERMINED NONCLINICAL AND CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY SECTIONS IN NDA WERE INSUFFICIENT TO PERMIT A COMPLETE REVIEW​

* CELGENE - CO INTENDS TO SEEK IMMEDIATE GUIDANCE, INCLUDING REQUESTING A TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA

* CELGENE - GOT REFUSAL TO FILE LETTER FROM FDA ABOUT CO‘S NDA FOR OZANIMOD IN DEVELOPMENT FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING FORMS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* CELGENE - ‍SEEKING GUIDANCE WHICH INCLUDES REQUESTING MEETING WITH FDA, TO ASCERTAIN WHAT ADDITIONAL DATA WILL BE REQUIRED TO RESUBMIT NDA​