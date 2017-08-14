BRIEF-FDA removes clinical hold on Cel-Sci head & neck cancer trial

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cel-Sci Corp
* U.S. FDA removes clinical hold on Cel-Sci's Phase 3 head & neck cancer trial
* Cel-Sci Corp - study's 928 patients are being monitored and continue to be followed for protocol-specific outcomes
* Cel-Sci - received a letter from U.S. FDA stating that clinical hold that had been imposed on co's phase 3 cancer study with multikine has been removed
* Cel-Sci - determination if study's primary end point has been met will occur when there are 298 deaths in two specific groups
* Says FDA letter states all clinical trial activities under the investigational new drug application may resume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: