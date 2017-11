Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA says will recognize 8 European drug regulatory bodies as capable of conducting inspections of manufacturing facilities meeting FDA requirements‍​

* U.S. FDA says 8 regulatory authorities found to be capable of inspections are those located in Austria, Croatia, France, Italy, Malta,Spain,Sweden, UK Source text: (bit.ly/2yZOU7D)