March 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA

* ‍PER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, TARGET ACTION DATE IS OCTOBER 20, 2018​

* ‍POTENTIAL USE OF DUPIXENT IN ASTHMA IS CURRENTLY UNDER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT​

* SAFETY AND EFFICACY FOR ‍DUPIXENT IN ASTHMA HAVE NOT BEEN FULLY EVALUATED BY ANY REGULATORY AUTHORITY​