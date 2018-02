Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb:

* STATEMENT FROM FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB, M.D., ON FDA‘S ONGOING EFFORTS TO HELP IMPROVE EFFECTIVENESS OF INFLUENZA VACCINES

* FDA'S GOTTLIEB SAYS FDA SAW REDUCED EFFECTIVENESS OF THIS YEAR'S INFLUENZA VACCINES AGAINST INFLUENZA A STRAIN H3N2