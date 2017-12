Nov 30 (Reuters) - Fdg Electric Vehicles Ltd:

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO HK$546.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS HK$276.4 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$ ‍284.1​ MILLION VERSUS HK$507.1 MILLION

* REVENUE & NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES SOLD FOR FY 2017 TO SURPASS THAT OF FY 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)