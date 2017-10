Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bancorp Inc

* Bancorp - ‍on Oct 17, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp informed unit of co it intends to pursue order for restitution - SEC filing

* Bancorp - order for restitution to unit is to pay civil money penalty in an amount up to $2.6 million

* Bancorp Inc - ‍co will accrue $2.5 million of related expense in its financial statements for quarter ended September 30, 2017 in connection with CMP order​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xUKevm) Further company coverage: