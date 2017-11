Nov 1 (Reuters) - Federal Realty Investment Trust

* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 FFO per share $1.50

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $5.89 to $5.92

* Federal Realty Investment Trust - sees ‍adjusted 2017 earnings per diluted share guidance in a range of $4.02 to $4.05​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: