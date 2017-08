BRIEF-Federal Signal Q2 adjusted EPS $0.23 from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp:

* Federal Signal Corporation reports strong second quarter and raises full-year outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $224 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.77 to $0.80

* Federal Signal Corp qtrly orders of $271 million, up $84 million, or 45%, from last year, including organic growth of $27 million

* Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2017 was $223 million, up $73 million

* Consolidated orders were $271.1 million for quarter, up $83.8 million