BRIEF-Federated Investors Q2 earnings per share $0.53

July 27 (Reuters) - Federated Investors Inc

* Federated Investors, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total managed assets were $360.4 billion at June 30, 2017, down $6.8 billion or 2 percent from $367.2 billion at June 30, 2016

* Qtrly revenue decreased by $13.9 million or 5 percent versus Q2 2016

* Qtrly revenue is $272.8 million versus $286.7 million Q2 2016