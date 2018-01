Jan 25 (Reuters) - Federated Investors Inc:

* FEDERATED INVESTORS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* FEDERATED INVESTORS - ‍ FEDERATED‘S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $397.6 BILLION AT DEC. 31, 2017 UP $33.9 BILLION OR 9 PERCENT FROM $363.7 BILLION AT SEPT. 30, 2017​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $278.3 MILLION VERSUS $289.9 MILLION