FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-FedEx Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 20, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-FedEx Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25

* Q4 earnings per share $3.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $12.45 to $13.25 excluding items

* FedEx corp - capital spending for fiscal 2018 is expected to be approximately $5.9 billion

* Q4 FedEx express segment revenue of $7.18 billion versus $6.72 billion last year

* Q4 FedEx ground segment revenue of $4.68 billion versus $4.29 billion last year

* FedEx - FY earnings forecast before year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments, excluding tnt express integration expenses, charges, is $13.20 to $14.00 per share

* FedEx corp - Q4 gaap revenue $15.7 billion versus $13 billion

* FedEx corp - FY forecasts include an estimated $65 million of tnt express intangible asset amortization expense

* FedEx corp - Q4 fedex freight segment revenue of $1.70 billion billion versus $1.61 billion last year

* FedEx corp - expect to incur significant expenses over next few years in connection with our integration of tnt express

* FedEx - is unable to forecast fiscal 2018 year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments; unable to provide fiscal 2018 earnings guidance on gaap basis

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $13.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FedEx Corp - Q4 fiscal 2018 mtm pension accounting adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2018 consolidated financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.