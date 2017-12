Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* MINNEAPOLIS FED‘S NEEL KASHKARI ON CNBC SAYS BIGGEST BANKS NEED A LOT MORE CAPITAL IN US

* FED‘S NEEL KASHKARI ON CNBC SAYS NEW TAX REFORMS MAY HELP ACHIEVE INFLATION TARGET

* FED‘S NEEL KASHKARI ON CNBC SAYS POWELL GOOD CHOICE FOR FED CHAIR; THERE WILL BE “CONTINUITY” WITH HIM