Dec 6 (Reuters) - Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd :

* FEIYU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL -‍MAY RECORD LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT OF CO OF ABOUT RMB320 MILLION TO RMB390 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2017​

* FEIYU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL COMPANY - ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF GOODWILL TO BE MADE OF ABOUT RMB144 MILLION TO RMB194 MILLION​