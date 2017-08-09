BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc
* Felcor reports second quarter 2017 earnings
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.26
* Qtrly net loss attributable to felcor common stockholders $0.06 per share
* Special meeting to approve merger with RLJ scheduled for August 15
* Qtrly same-store revpar was $161.98 compared to $163.62 for same period in 2016
* Due to pending merger with RLJ, co is not providing any further updates to guidance for remainder of year
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net loss in quarter includes a $10.3 million impairment charge, reflecting further basis reduction for two hotels held for sale at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: