BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures' CEO, CFO given leave of absence ‍​

June 6 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Says group president/CEO and group CFO of FGV have been given leave of absence commencing from 6 June 2017

* CEO, CFO given leave of absence pending investigations of certain transactions under Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, a unit of FGV‍​

* Says board also appointed Aznur Kama Azmir, group financial controller, plantation sector as the interim group CFO

* In the interim, a board executive committee will take over the responsibility to perform functions of group president/CEO

