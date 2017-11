Nov 23 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :

* Year ago qtrly revenue 4.19 billion RGT; year ago qtrly net loss 73.6 million RGT

* ‍qtrly net profit 38.8 million RGT ​

* Qtrly revenue ‍ 4.15 billion RGT​

* Declared an interim dividend payment of 5.0 sen per share under single-tier system for quarter ended 30 Sept 2017​

* Business operations are expected to improve with better production of FFB