BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures Proposes Disposal Of Stake In Axa Affin General Insurance

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :

* FELDA MARKETING SERVICES ENTERS TWO SEPARATE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH AXA ASIA AND AFFIN BANK FOR PROPOSED DISPOSAL.‍​

* FGVH IS EXPECTED TO REALISE ONE-OFF EFFECTIVE NET GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF RM26.85 MILLION

* FELMA TO DISPOSE 15.3 MILLION SHARES IN AXA AFFIN GENERAL INSURANCE TO AFFIN BANK FOR 180.5 MILLION RGT OR 11.78 RGT EACH SHARE

* PROPOSED DISPOSAL ENTAILS DISPOSAL BY FELMA OF 3.7 MILLION SHARES, OF AAGI TO AXA FOR 43.8 MILLION RGT OR 11.78 RGT FOR EACH SHARE‍​ Source (bit.ly/2DmWett) Further company coverage: