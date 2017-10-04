FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures says unit received writ of summon and statement of claims
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures says unit received writ of summon and statement of claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Unit received writ of summon and statement of claims by solicitors acting for Azonda International Trading Co

* Plaintiff claims to have incurred damages due to alleged shipment issues in 2016 & 2017 of 7.0 million rgt

* Plaintiff claims to have incurred loss of future profits of about 46.0 million rgt

* Unit refutes claim & will defend fgv position by filing a statement of defence and counter-claim Source (bit.ly/2yIAg0G) Further company coverage:

